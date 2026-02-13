Kremlin explains why Geneva was chosen to host next round of talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Geneva was chosen to host the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks because the parties found it convenient, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The place was chosen based on the schedule of all three parties. Everybody found it reasonable and convenient," he said, when asked about the reason behind the decision to relocate the talks to Europe.

The Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi held the second round of trilateral talks on February 4-5. The first round of consultations was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. Russia’s delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Peskov said earlier on Friday that the next round of Russia-US-Ukraine talks would be held in Geneva. Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead Russia’s delegation.