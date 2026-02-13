MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has used the Financial Times’ propagation of rumors—that Ukraine’s elections would be announced on February 24—to mock American initiatives, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that under pressure from the US administration, Ukraine had begun preparations for presidential elections and a referendum on peace agreements with Russia, both slated for May 15. The newspaper suggested Zelensky might announce these plans as early as February 24.

Medvedchuk criticized this narrative, stating, "The Financial Times is misleading its readers — it’s not the US that’s constraining Kiev’s actions. Quite the opposite: Kiev is the one restricting Washington’s options. Zelensky often agrees to everything but then does nothing, waiting for a change in American leadership. They’re selling Trump a dud that no Kremlin figure would accept, thereby putting the American president in an awkward position. This publication has given Zelensky, the so-called ‘bloody clown,’ an opportunity to mock American initiatives and dismiss them as ‘stupid ideas,’ effectively humiliating President Trump."

He further argued that this humiliation traces back to London and globalist interests. "Thanks to the Financial Times, the US has lost its chance to remove Zelensky through elections. The British and a coalition of European war hawks are blocking American pressure on Zelensky, making peace negotiations based on the Anchorage agreements impossible. Consequently, Trump cannot afford to leave Zelensky in power; he is actively working against him. Meanwhile, the British have plenty of figures they can install in Zelensky’s place—Zaluzhny is already warming up. The American strategy in Ukraine is unraveling, damaging Trump’s approval ratings," Medvedchuk concluded.