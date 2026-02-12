Russia’s first high-speed train to be tested in 2027

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Tests of the first high-speed train in Russia are scheduled for 2027, the information center of the High Speed Railway said.

"Two rolling stock specimens will depart for trials in 2027. The test site will be the route segment from Zelenograd to Tver. Construction and installation work is proactively underway there," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev said during a telebridge dedicated to welding of train railcars.