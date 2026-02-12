Romania needs three to four years to meet euro adoption criteria, president says

BRUSSELS, February 13. /TASS/. Romanian President Nicusor Dan said that the country could be ready to switch to the European single currency, the euro, in three to four years, according to remarks he made at a press conference after an informal EU summit in Belgium.

"Romania's transition to the euro is good for the country," the head of state said. "The more your economy is integrated into an economy that allows companies to operate across large areas, the more productive those companies become. Moreover, it means more well-paid jobs," he added.

"However, we are aware of the conditions," Dan said. "To switch to the euro, we need to meet certain indicators in terms of both the deficit and the debt, which we may be able to achieve in three to four years," he concluded.