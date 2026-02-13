Venezuela's acting president calls on young people to fight for peace, democracy

CARACAS, February 13. /TASS/. Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez has called on young people of the Bolivarian Republic to join the struggle for peace and democracy.

"I would like to invite students and young workers to participate in the program for democratic coexistence and peace," Rodriguez said in a video message to participants of a rally attended by thousands of people to mark Youth Day, broadcast by Venezolana de Television.

Democracy should remain peaceful so that differences and disagreements strengthen young people's political and ideological diversity, Rodriguez stressed. She also announced the government's decision to fund 400 production projects open to young people.