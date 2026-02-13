T-90S tanks contract with India boosts Russian tank industry revival — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The contract for the supply of T-90S tanks to India, signed 25 years ago, has become a lifesaver for Russian tank manufacturing, the press service of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec state corporation) reported.

Twenty-five years ago, on February 15, 2001, a contract was signed for the supply of Russian T-90S tanks to India.

"Rosoboronexport’s contract for the supply of T-90S tanks to India has become a lifesaver for the Russian tank industry, which in 2001 had a domestic order for only three vehicles. Furthermore, it has provided a major boost to the development of the country’s entire machine-building industry, which today employs over three million people," the company's press service noted.

It added that India, for its part, has received advanced technologies and mastered the assembly of Russian tanks at domestic facilities. "As part of the Make in India program, we offer our Indian partners further cooperation and are ready to assist in organizing the production of the latest T-90MS tank. It can be manufactured at the same facilities where T-90S/SK tanks are produced, and the program’s implementation will be significantly accelerated through the use of many components and ammunition already mass-produced in India," Rosoboronexport emphasized.

The company added that the Indian contract not only helped the Uralvagonzavod arms manufacturer maintain combat vehicle production but also gave an impetus to the revival of the entire Russian tank industry. Cooperation between related companies was restored, specialists were brought back, and production lines were modernized. Most importantly, significant scientific and technical groundwork was laid for the development of new tanks.