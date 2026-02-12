Belgorod Region hit hard in most recent attack by Ukraine — Russian deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin called Ukraine's most recent attack on the infrastructure of the Belgorod Region "unprecedented" upon assessing their consequences following a trip to the region.

"The enemy's attack on the region’s infrastructure is unprecedented. The energy system sustained serious damage as a result of recent shelling, which affected approximately 78 thousand residents of Belgorod. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov’s team, federal agencies, and resource-supplying organizations are doing everything they can to promptly eliminate the consequences. Backup power supply sources have been stocked up on, over 330 emergency crews and more than 400 units of specialized equipment are operating," Khusnullin wrote on his channel in the Max messenger.

Additional financial and organizational support measures will be provided to the region. The deputy prime minister added that the results of the trip will be reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.