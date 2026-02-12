Advanced Sarma MLRS becomes major attraction of Russia’s exposition at Saudi arms show

RIYADH, February 12. /TASS/. The advanced Sarma multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) became a major attraction of Russia’s exposition at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia and evoked great interest of foreign countries and experts, the Russian state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state corporation Rostec) told TASS.

Rosoboronexport unveiled several latest armaments and items of military equipment at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s key defense exhibitions: the Sarma MLRS, the BTR-22 armored personnel carrier, the Rus-PE portable tube-launched loitering munition, the RPG-29M grenade launcher and other weapons. The Sarma MLRS was demonstrated jointly with the Supercam S350 UAV and the Planshet-A automated artillery fire control system mounted on the Atlet armored platform.

"The Sarma MLRS became a true attraction of the Russian exposition at the exhibition in Riyadh. This MLRS demonstrated as a weapon of a single reconnaissance and strike system drew the attention and evoked a keen interest of representatives of dozens of countries, including specialists from the Middle Eastern region," the press office stressed.

Leading specialized foreign media outlets also paid attention to new Russian armaments and weapons systems. In particular, the European Defense Review paid special attention to the BTR-22 armored personnel carrier while the Asian Military Review focused on the Sarma MLRS and the BTR-22.

In addition, participants and guests of the World Defense Show 2026 paid a traditionally keen interest in Russia’s Lancet-E reconnaissance/strike system, Kalashnikov next-generation assault rifles, anti-tank weapons and air defense equipment.

The World Defense Show 2026 ran in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 8-12.