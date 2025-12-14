Police, FBI look for shooter or shooters at Brown University — mayor

NEW YORK, December 14. /TASS/. The law enforcement agencies continue to search for the man who opened fire on the campus of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said.

"We don't have additional information to share at this time about the location of a shooter," he said at a press conference broadcast by Fox News. According to Smiley, local police officers and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation are "currently in close coordination as they seek to find the shooter or shooters.".