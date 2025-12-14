Fire breaks out at oil depot after UAV attack on Uryupinsk

VOLGOGRAD, December 14. /TASS/. The fall of UAV debris triggered a fire at an oil depot in Uryupinsk with no casualties, said Governor Andrey Bocharov as quoted by the administration of the Volgograd Region on Telegram.

"Tonight, the air defense units of the Russian Defense Ministry are repelling a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Volgograd Region. In Uryupinsk, a fire was detected at an oil depot as a result of falling UAV debris. Fire and emergency services, as well as employees of the municipality are working at the scene of the incident," said Bocharov.

The evacuation of residents of the houses adjacent to the oil depot is underway, and an air defense system has been deployed at the Uryupinskaya Hotel, the governor said, adding there were no casualties according to preliminary data.