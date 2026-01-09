INTERVIEW: Russia, Iran expanding relations in military sphere — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Tehran in the military sphere are expanding, but the details are not subject to disclosure, Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS in an interview.

"Relations in the military and security spheres are also expanding, but it is inappropriate to discuss the details of such cooperation," the diplomat said.

On December 17, 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized at a press conference following talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, that Moscow and Tehran are developing military-technical cooperation in full compliance with international law and are not violating any universal international rules.

On January 17, 2025, following talks in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. Several provisions of the document concern the development of military cooperation. Thus, Moscow and Tehran confirmed in the document their "commitment to developing military-technical cooperation on the basis of relevant agreements, taking into account mutual interests and their international obligations, and consider such cooperation an important component of maintaining regional and global security.".