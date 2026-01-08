Ukrainian armed forces carry out missile strike on Belgorod; no casualties reported

BELGOROD, January 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces carried out a missile strike on Belgorod. No casualties have been reported so far, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a missile strike on Belgorod. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. There is significant damage to an infrastructure facility," he wrote.

Gladkov added that emergency services are working on the ground, and information about the consequences is being clarified.