Polish court to consider extending detention of archaeologist Butyagin on January 12

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. A Polish court will consider extending the detention of archaeologist Alexander Butyagin on January 12 and will hold a hearing on his extradition on January 15, his relatives said on Telegram, citing his lawyer.

"Alexander’s lawyer has informed us that the official dates for the court hearings have been set. On the morning of January 12, the court will consider extending his detention, and on the morning of January 15, it will hold a hearing on his extradition," the message said. The lawyer noted that the extradition hearing had been scheduled unexpectedly quickly.

According to the post, Butyagin has been unable to properly prepare his defense because some of the case materials have not yet been translated from Ukrainian.

"Many of the case materials have not yet been translated from Ukrainian, which prevents Alexander from properly preparing his defense. We are awaiting news on Monday," the message added.