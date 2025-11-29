Witkoff says Kiev should ask for exemption from duties instead of Tomahawks — WSJ

NEW YORK, November 29. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has suggested that Ukraine seek a 10-year exemption from duties from Washington instead of Tomahawk missiles, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Witkoff explained to Ukraine that the postponement of the duties would relieve the burden on the country's economy, while "a handful of missiles" would not solve anything.

The United States had previously proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which caused discontent in Kiev and from its partners in Europe, who tried to change it. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan and, according to RBC-Ukraine news agency, agreed on most of the points proposed by Washington. Some key points were left for discussion at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, whose date has not yet been determined. Later, Trump said the number of points had been reduced to 22.