ROME, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent an important message to the West, saying that Moscow is still ready to end the Ukrainian conflict peacefully, but on certain conditions, the L’AntiDiplomatico portal said.

Putin, in its opinion, laid bare a scenario of the Ukrainian conflict’s development and his key message was that "Moscow has long been seeking to settle the conflict through talks and insists that a diplomatic settlement is possible even today if security conditions are met."

The portal also recalled that during his year-end press conference, the Russian leader noted that US President Donald Trump "is making serious efforts" to end the Ukrainian crisis and is doing this "absolutely sincerely.".