Russian business ready to share experience with Namibia — VEB.RF

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian business is ready to share its developments with Namibia, Artem Dovlatov, Deputy Chairman of the Russian development corporation VEB.RF, said as quoted by the press service of Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev.

"Russian business is ready to share solutions with Namibia in areas where Russia definitely has developments and proven experience. VEB's task is to assist in the implementation of the business agreements that are reached," Dovlatov said.

He noted the high potential for bilateral business development and the importance of financial mechanisms for their practical implementation. Trutnev also reported that VEB.RF is ready to provide financing for projects to be implemented by Russia and Namibia in Africa, on preferential terms at a rate of 5% per annum.