Trump says he discussed Iran deal with global leaders

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he had discussed agreements with Iran to end the conflict with a number of global leaders on Thursday.

"I just spoke to Bibi (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - TASS), I spoke to the great heads of nations - Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others," the US leader said, taking reporters’ questions in the White House.

"And we'll be talking to Turkey President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," Trump added. "Pakistan was fantastic," he emphasized, referring to the country’s efforts as an intermediary. "The whole Middle East is happy, and along beyond the Middle East," the US president continued, commenting on global reaction to a potential deal between his country and Iran. "The Strait [of Hormuz] will open as soon as we have it signed," he concluded.