Baltic Fleet helicopter crews conduct firing and bombing exercises at sea

KALININGRAD, October 10. /TASS/. Helicopter crews of the Baltic Fleet have carried out bombing and firing exercises at naval ranges along the coast of the Kaliningrad Region, the fleet's press service reported.

"Crews of Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopters, Ka-29 transport and combat helicopters and Mi-24 attack helicopters of the Baltic Fleet's naval aviation air unit performed practical bombing and live firing at naval ranges as part of the tactical flight training," the report said.

Crews of anti-submarine and search and rescue versions of the Ka-27 naval helicopter practiced tasks on search and detection of targets using integrated radar and sonar equipment. Having detected and determined the coordinates of the simulated adversary, the crews destroyed the underwater target by using training anti-submarine free-fall UPLAB-50 bombs.

The crews of Mi-24 and Ka-29 helicopters carried out strikes against naval targets simulating uncrewed boats of the enemy, individually and in pairs, by firing 23mm double-barreled automated aviation cannons GSh-23 and GSh-23L, and practiced strikes with unguided aircraft rockets.