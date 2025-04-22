KURSK, April 22. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have liberated the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the village of Gornal in the Kursk Region, security forces told TASS.

"Our servicemen have liberated the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in Gornal. The Ukrainian resistance has been crushed," the sources said.

According to them, the Ukrainian military considered the monastery a military facility.

"The monastery complex located on a hill was considered by the enemy exclusively as a military facility, on the territory of which they placed artillery systems, equipped drone launchers, and stationed Ukrainian troops in historical buildings," the security forces said.