Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with nearly 30 UAVs over past day

BELGOROD, January 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with around 30 drones and fired more than 13 munitions over the past day, the region’s operational command reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Grayvoronsky district, four munitions and eight drones targeted the settlements of Grayvoron, Gorkovsky, Chapaevsky, Bezymeno, Glotovo, and Kozinka in two attacks; one drone was shot down. A car was damaged in the village of Glotovo, while two apartments in a multifamily building were affected in the village of Chapaevsky," the operational command said.

Ukraine also launched three drones at the Belgorodsky, Valuysky, and Volokonovsky districts, causing no damage. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under attack from 15 UAVs and 10 munitions, which damaged two private houses and a farm building.

In addition, the Ukrainian military attacked the Shebekinsky district with three drones, damaging a car and a private garage.