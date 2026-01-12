Drone strikes damage two apartment buildings in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, January 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attempted to carry out a drone attack on the Russian city of Sevastopol, damaging two apartment buildings and two cars, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces tried to attack Sevastopol twice last night. Air defenses and the Black Sea Fleet shot down a total of four drones. According to preliminary reports from the Sevastopol rescue service, the windows of two apartment buildings were shattered in Balaklava (a town that is part of Sevastopol - TASS), and the facade of a building was damaged," he wrote on Telegram, adding that two cars had also suffered damage.

Razvozhayev pointed out that small debris from a downed drone had been found on the territory of a kindergarten. However, its building was intact.

The attack caused no casualties, the governor emphasized.