Russia’s chief of General Staff lauds Battlegroup South’s successes in liberating DPR

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov has lauded the progress made by Russia’s Battlegroup South in liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and set further combat tasks, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Summing up the results of the work, the chief of the General Staff noted the Battlegroup South’s successes in liberating the DPR and set tasks for further operations. Apart from that, Army General Valery Gerasimov inspected troops’ training at a firing range for assault units ahead of further combat operations," it said.

According to the ministry, while visiting the Battlegroup’s command center, Gerasimov also awarded state decorations to servicemen and thanked them for their courage and valor.