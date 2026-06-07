Iran warns Israel of retaliation after its attack on Beirut — MP

TEHRAN, June 7. /TASS/. Spokesman for the Iranian Parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ebrahim Rezaei has warned Israel of a "decisive and painful response" to its attack on Beirut’s neighborhoods that claimed the lives of at least two people.

"We will deliver a decisive and painful response to the Zionist regime's attack on Dahiyeh (a Beirut neighborhood - TASS). These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Look at the sky over the occupied lands tonight," he wrote on X.

The Lebanese health ministry said earlier in the day that at least two people died and 11 others were injured after Israel’s attack on southern Beirut. A source in the local civil defense service told TASS that Israeli drones delivered targeted strikes on Beirut’s southern neighborhoods to retaliate shelling attacks on its settlements in Upper Galilee. According to the Lebanese health ministry, the attack targeted residential buildings in Beirut’s Mreijeh and Tahouitet el Ghadir neighborhoods. Rescue works continue.

According to the Al Hadath television channel, the air raid involved two fighter jets and drones that targeted Hezbollah offices and depots.