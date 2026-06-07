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IAEA to monitor de-mining of Zaporozhye NPP’s territory to repair its power line

The repairs of the ZNPP’s main 750 kilovolt power line are expected to get under way in coming days after de-mining of the frontline area has been completed, the Agency said

VIENNA, June 7. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will monitor mine-clearing operations in its territory ahead of repair works at its external power line, the Agency said.

"To strengthen and help maintain the latest IAEA-brokered ceasefire near the Zaporozhye NPP after Friday’s incident that injured several Russian military personnel, an Agency team today started monitoring mine-clearing work that is required before the power line repairs can begin," it wrote on X.

"The repairs of the ZNPP’s main 750 kilovolt (kV) power line are expected to get under way in coming days after de-mining of the frontline area has been completed," it added.

According to the IAEA, during the previous five IAEA-brokered localized ceasefires, the Agency’s teams monitored only repair works, but not the preceding de-mining operations.

"The IAEA will continue to do everything it can to help prevent a nuclear accident during the military conflict," it pledged.

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