Israeli military ready to strike Iran upon receiving orders — General Staff

TEL AVIV, June 8. /TASS/. The Israeli military is prepared to strike "the enemy" following a rocket attack from Iran but has not yet received such an order, according to Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces.

According to the army's press service, the IDF Chief of the General Staff is currently conducting a situational assessment with the General Staff Forum.

"The IDF will strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given," according to a statement at the IDF telegram channel.

On the evening of June 7, northern Israel was subjected to a rocket attack from Iran. The Israeli military stated that all incoming missiles were intercepted. This escalation followed an Israeli strike on a Hezbollah target on the outskirts of Beirut earlier on Sunday. Iranian authorities had previously warned that they would retaliate against Israel in the event of strikes on the Lebanese capital.