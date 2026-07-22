Iranian military sees possibility of allowing some ships to cross Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, July 22. /TASS/. Although the Strait of Hormuz has been closed for all maritime traffic, the Iranian armed forces may allow certain ships to travel via routes agreed by Tehran.

"In addition to yesterday’s warning, it is reported that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. If some ships are allowed to cross the strait, it will be done only in accordance with the established route and in line with the previously announced rules," the Khatam al-Anbiya, the Central Headquarters of the Iranian armed forces, said.

A representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of Iran’s armed forces, Hossein Mohebbi, warned shipping companies that the southern routes through the Strait of Hormuz were unsafe because mines had been planted in these waters.