Trump doing everything he can to secure peace in Ukraine — US envoy to UN

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is "doing everything he can" to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mike Waltz said.

"The president [Trump] is doing everything he can to end the war," Waltz told a hearing of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs. However, he noted that the parties have not yet "seen fit to enter into the final deal." He added that the administration was applying pressure and doing everything possible to end the war.

Waltz also effectively acknowledged that Trump had underestimated the complexity of the task when he previously suggested that he could resolve the Ukrainian conflict in as little as a day.

"The president has found, despite incredible efforts from him and his team, it to be a very frustrating effort," the envoy said.