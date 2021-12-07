Baltic countries starts talks on Russian electricity import increase — operator

TALLINN, December 7. /TASS/. Baltic States have started negotiations on the increase of electricity import from Russia and Belarus, spokesperson of Estonia’s Elering Ain Koster told ERR news portal on Tuesday.

"We can currently say that we have been in contact with Lithuanian colleagues [in respect of higher electricity import from Belarus and Russia - TASS] and this contact will continue intensively over the coming days," the spokesperson said.

Estonia and Latvia reduced the volume of trade with Russia on the basis of Lithuania’s desires, Koster said. "And now we are discussing if we can turn on the tap a little, so to speak. But we cannot say what the exact numbers are yet, those are still being discussed," he added.

Lithuania made the decision in September 2021 to limit throughput capacity at connections with Belarus, to prevent Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant’s electricity from entering the Baltic countries’ market.