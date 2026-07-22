Global trade up 12.5% amid Strait of Hormuz shipping disruptions — UNCTAD

GENEVA, July 22. /TASS/. Global trade grew by 12.5% in the first six months of 2026 year-on-year, mostly as a result of price hikes caused by shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and concerns about fuel supply chains, the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) agency said in its global trade update.

"Global goods trade is estimated to have reached approximately $13.7 trillion in the first half of 2026, up 12.5% from the same period in 2025. Services trade grew by 10.5%," the report says.

The organization said that "a significant share of the increase reflects higher prices rather than stronger trade volumes."

In UNCTAD’s estimates, "disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, together with concerns over energy supplies, raised energy, transport, logistics and production costs" had a serious effect on the global trade inflation in the reported period.