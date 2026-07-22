Zelensky reports holding 'important' conversation with US envoys Witkoff, Kushner

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that he had held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"I’ve just talked to President Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," he wrote on Telegram describing the call as "a good and important conversation on how to activate diplomacy."

"Our teams remain in close contact, particularly in order to continue work on everything that has just been discussed," Zelensky added.

A correspondent for the Axios portal and Israel’s Channel 12, Barak Ravid, wrote with reference to "sources familiar" that the sides discussed ideas for how to resume diplomatic efforts for ending the Ukrainian conflict.