LUGANSK, July 23. /TASS/. The Krovnoye-Khoten road, which supplies the Ukrainian army’s group in Khoten in the Sumy Region, has come under the near-total control of the Russian military, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The road running northwest from Khoten has already been completely cut off by our troops. Naturally, Ukrainian militants can no longer make deliveries via Pisarevka as our troops are present in the settlement. Consequently, the enemy is left with only one route, the Krovnoye-Khoten road," he said.

The Krovnoye-Khoten route has become a road of life for Ukrainian soldiers, the expert said, adding that the enemy has covered the entire stretch with anti-drone nets, yet this does not save them from strikes by Russian forces. "By severing their supply chain, we will essentially bleed the Ukrainian militants dry. The terrain here differs from that of Donbass. There are vast, open, and sparsely populated areas here. Naturally, the Ukrainian militants will not be able to use civilians as human shields here as they do in Donbass. Consequently, our troops will be able to advance much more rapidly in this region," he stressed.

On July 15, Marochko told TASS that Russian forces were launching round-the-clock strikes on the Ukrainian army’s fortified positions near Khoten and Pisarevka in the Sumy Region and that Kiev’s logistics in this sector had been significantly disrupted.