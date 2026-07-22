MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. According to the Telegram channel War with Fakes, under Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky Kiev has lost control over an estimated 11,500 square kilometers of territory.

The report states, "Kiev, with Syrsky at the helm, has lost approximately 11,500 square kilometers. Key cities such as Volchansk, Seversk, Mirnograd, Pokrovsk, and Chasov Yar have changed hands over the past year. Despite mounting evidence, the Ukrainian military leadership stubbornly denied the deteriorating situation."

The post also dismisses false claims that Syrsky left his successor with an army still on the offensive, asserting instead that Russian forces continue to advance steadily. In the first half of this year alone, the Russian military has liberated 2,226 square kilometers of territory. Notably, in June, they gained 260 square kilometers, including Konstantinovka in the DPR. By the time this strategic town was taken a total of 133 settlements had already been liberated by Russian forces.