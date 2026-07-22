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Yemeni Houthis attack two Saudi Arabian oil tankers — statement

The Houthis emphasized that they also succeeded in forcing about ten vessels to turn back
© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed, archive

DOHA, July 23. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah have announced strikes on two tankers in response to the violation of the maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia.

"Yemeni armed forces conducted an operation striking two Saudi oil tankers that had violated the blockade imposed by the armed forces in the Red Sea. One of the vessels was named ENCELIA and the other LAYLA," according to a Houthi press release.

The movement employed unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, to carry out the strike, according to the report. The Houthis emphasized that they also succeeded in forcing about ten vessels to turn back.

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YemenSaudi Arabia
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