Maersk suspends operations at one of Ukraine's largest ports

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Danish shipping company Maersk has announced the suspension of its operations at the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa Region due to risks.

"Dear customers! We are forced to inform you that due to the current situation affecting operations, the operator is unable to continue providing services through the port of Chernomorsk. Services through this port will not be provided until further notice," a statement on the company's Ukrainian Telegram channel reads.

The company indicated that the vessel MEDKON MIRA V.629S with import cargo scheduled for discharge at Chernomorsk has been diverted to the Romanian port of Constanta, where it will be unloaded.

"All import shipments bound for Chernomorsk that are currently in Port Said (Egypt) or expected to arrive there will also be rerouted to Constanta," the company said.

Maersk is currently coordinating options with customers for further cargo transportation from Romania to Ukraine. Regarding shipments from Ukraine, the company offered free booking cancellations without fees or change penalties.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday, on the night of July 22, Russian troops continued striking Ukrainian ports used for delivering military cargo to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the port's website, the Chernomorsk Commercial Sea Port state enterprise is one of the largest ports in Ukraine, serving as a modern international highly mechanized universal transport hub specializing in handling general, liquid, bulk, and breakbulk cargo. The port features warehouse storage areas for 1.5 million tons of various cargo, railway and road infrastructure, and its own auxiliary fleet.