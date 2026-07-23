Three tankers attempt to traverse Strait of Hormuz, explosion occurs on one of them — IRGC

DOHA, July 23. /TASS/. Three oil tankers attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iran’s authorization, resulting in an explosion and fire on one of the vessels, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite military force) reported.

"Three oil tankers <...> intended to traverse a mined route through the Strait of Hormuz. Following an explosion and a massive fire on one of them, the other two turned around at full speed and retreated," Iran’s state broadcaster cited a statement by the IRGC.

As long as the Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s control, no vessel will be able to enter or exit through the strait without the Islamic Republic’s approval, the armed forces noted.