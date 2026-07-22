Conflict to go beyond regional borders if Trump delivers on his threats — Iranian military

TEHRAN, July 22. /TASS/. If US President Donald Trump’s threats to attack civilian targets in Iran are put into practice, it will only cause the conflict to spill beyond the region’s borders and put the entire energy infrastructure in the Middle East at risk, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian armed forces said.

"If the US delivers on its threats, the armed forces of Iran will not allow a single drop of oil to be exported, while oil, gas, power generation and economic infrastructure in the region will become targets for strikes," the headquarters said in a statement.

The Iranian armed forces emphasized that Washington’s continuous threats will only make the conflict to expand in the region and even to go beyond its borders.

US President Donald Trump earlier said that for every strike on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, the US armed forces would destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant.