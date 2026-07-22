LONDON, July 23. /TASS/. The Greek shipping company Dynagas is set to receive authorization to continue transporting Russian-produced liquefied natural gas (LNG). The European Union is prepared to make concessions as part of its 21st package of sanctions, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing sources.

The agreement, which still requires approval from the 27 EU member states, will allow companies to continue transporting Russian LNG to third countries for 12 months with the possibility of extension, though volumes will be capped at 2025 levels, according to the report.

Politico said on Wednesday that EU authorities had run out of ideas for new measures to be included in the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, as such measures would harm the bloc’s member states. The Financial Times reported on July 19 that Greece opposed new sanctions since the European Commission’s ban on transportation of Russian LNG could hit the shipping company Dynagas. In turn, Germany and Portugal are seeking exemptions for the purchase of Russian fish, France and Italy want a relaxation of visa policies, while Austria has once again requested the unfreezing of assets linked to Raiffeisen Bank.