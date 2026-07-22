Trump says Americans 'are not against' continuing war with Iran

WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Americans do not oppose Washington continuing its military campaign against Iran.

"Americans aren’t against the war. A poll just came out: Americans don't want high gasoline prices, but they're not against the war. That just came out loud and clear in a poll," Trump told reporters during a brief exchange at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington.

"Nobody wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon," he added.

The US president also threatened to launch new strikes against Iran. "They're going to pay a big price," he said, without providing further details.

Recent opinion polls conducted in the United States have consistently shown that military action against Iran is supported by a minority of Americans.