Hamas welcomes Trump’s declaration that Gaza war is over

DOHA, October 13. /TASS/. The Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas movement has welcomed US President Donald Trump's declaration that the armed conflict in the Gaza Strip is over, Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

"We welcome the statements of American President Trump, who clearly confirmed that Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip is over," he wrote on his Telegram channel. Hamas has urged mediators and other interested parties "to continue tracking the occupier’s actions and prevent renewed aggression" against Palestinians in the embattled enclave.

On Monday, Hamas and supporting Palestinian groups released all hostages within the framework of the Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement. Twenty prisoners have been handed over to the Israeli military with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and are already on Israeli territory.

On October 13, the US president arrived in Israel from where he will travel to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh for a "peace summit" convened over the Gaza ceasefire. Prior to his speech at the Knesset (the Israeli parliament), Trump replied in the affirmative to journalists’ question as to whether the war in the Palestinian enclave is over, Reuters reported.