MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are close to resolving the Ukrainian conflict, the parties need to make a final push, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the 60 Minutes program.

"I think that December 25, 2025, will remain in all our memories as a turning point when we really came close to settling [the Ukrainian conflict]. Whether we can make the final push and reach an agreement depends on the other side's political will, especially since Kiev and its sponsors, particularly in the EU, who are not interested in an agreement, have redoubled their efforts to torpedo it," the senior diplomat noted.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the US peace plan for Ukraine is a process "not for entertaining the public, but for meticulous and painstaking work that should yield positive results."