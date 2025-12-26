Moscow-Tokyo relations crucial for global security — Japanese MP

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Japan are important not only for the national interests of the two countries but also for global security, Muneo Suzuki, a member of Japan’s upper house of parliament, said at a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev.

"You mentioned the importance of Russian-Japanese relations. Of course, ties between our countries are important for the national interests of both nations, but beyond that, they are also crucial for global security," Suzuki said.

Kosachev, in turn, said during the meeting that Russian parliamentarians are ready to resume full-fledged dialogue with their Japanese counterparts and stressed that relations between the two countries should be friendly rather than hostile.