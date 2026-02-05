Russia, Brazil in talks on creating direct shipping lane — deputy premier

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil are discussing the feasibility of creating a direct shipping lane connecting Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg and Brazil, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters after the 8th meeting of the Russian-Brazilian high-level cooperation commission.

"Speaking about trade, we discussed the possibility of opening a direct shipping lane between St. Petersburg and Brazil," he said.

"From the logistical point of view, it will be very convenient and fast enough," Overchuk added. "That’s why we agreed that this potential deserves a better use."