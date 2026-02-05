US goes no-contact with Polish speaker over slight against Trump — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Washington has severed all contacts with Marshal (Speaker) of the Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament) Wlodzimierz Czarzasty after his perceived slight against US President Donald Trump, American ambassador to Warsaw Tom Rose said.

"From now on, we will not have any relations, contacts or communication with Marshal of the Sejm Czarzasty, whose outrageous and unprovoked insults against President Trump have made him a serious obstacle to our excellent relations with [Poland’s] Prime Minister [Donald] Tusk and his government," Rose wrote on X. "We will not allow anyone to damage US-Polish relations or disrespect US President Donald Trump, who has done so much for Poland and the Polish people."

Earlier, Czarzasty refused to support the initiative of the speakers of the House of Representatives of the US Congress and the Israeli Knesset to award the American leader the Nobel Peace Prize.