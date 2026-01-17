Russian analog of Starlink to begin serial production in 2026 — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Serial production of a terminal for broadband internet access, analogous to Starlink, will be launched in Russia this year, General Director of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Bakanov stated during a broadcast on Channel One.

"Here is the ‘Zorkiy’ satellite, it is an apparatus that captures images from space, and based on these images, digital maps are created, which are then used for the navigation of unmanned vehicles. <...> This year, serial production of this equipment will begin," Bakanov announced.

He added that by 2027, an orbital constellation of more than 300 satellites will be deployed. According to the head of Roscosmos, it is crucial to provide communication coverage for all territories not served by ground-based communication networks.