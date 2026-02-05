MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia has returned 157 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in exchange for 157 Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as three civilians from the Kursk Region, who were illegally detained by Kiev, the Defense Ministry said.

"On February 5, 157 Russian servicemen were returned from territories controlled by the Kiev regime. In exchange, 157 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over. In addition, three Russian citizens, residents of the Kursk Region, who were illegally detained by the Kiev regime, were returned and will be taken home," the statement said.

The ministry specified that the Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.