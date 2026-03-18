Russia to continue helping Iran — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia will continue to assist its friend, the Iranian people, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We will continue to assist our friends in Iran, who are facing terrible trials," the diplomat stressed.

"Due to the destruction of numerous hospitals and emergency medical stations during the US-Israeli aggression, as well as a large number of wounded civilians, including women and children, Iran has asked Russia to provide medical supplies," Zakharova noted. "We immediately stepped in to help our neighbors and strategic partners. Under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on March 12, an Il-76 transport aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered the first batch of requested humanitarian aid, consisting of over 13 tons of medicines, to the airport in the Azerbaijani city of Lankaran on the border with Iran. The cargo was immediately handed over to authorized Iranian representatives," the diplomat added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance.