ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that any discussion about the future of Russia’s relations with Germany depends on Berlin’s potential moves to condemn Kiev’s terrorist attacks and halt weapons supplies to Ukraine.

"Any conversations about the future can be conducted only after Berlin makes an official statement about the inadmissibility of planning or carrying out terrorist attacks against our country, condemns them, and stops sponsoring international terrorism," the Russian diplomat said at a news briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "Only then, it seems, could we even begin to engage in verbal fantasies about this," she added.

Previously, the relationship between Russia and Germany had significant prospects for development, Zakharova noted. "These were specific projects already implemented or about to be implemented," she continued. However, everything was undermined after "Germany failed to defend its sovereignty in political terms and failed to protect itself from the destructive influence of ultra-liberals, including those linked to the US administration led by the Obama-Biden leadership," the diplomat concluded.