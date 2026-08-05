Trump says European countries lack strong armed forces due to reliance on US

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. Washington’s European NATO allies have weak armed forces, US President Donald Trump said during a speech in a Las Vegas suburb in Nevada.

The US leader said the administration of his predecessor, Joe Biden, had "badly jeopardized" the state of the US armed forces.

"They gave everything, they gave so much away. $350 billion, I would say it is a lot of money," the White House chief said, without specifying what the funds had been spent on. He has repeatedly accused the Biden administration of transferring weapons worth that amount to Ukraine.

"I sell everything. They are willing to pay. Europeans have plenty of money," Trump added.

"They don't have a good military because they've relied on us too long. I told them - you can't do that," he emphasized.