CNN estimates likelihood of concluding US-Iran deal by Friday at 50%

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. The likelihood of finalizing an agreement between the United States and Iran is put at 50%, despite US President Donald Trump’s optimistic remarks, CNN reported, citing a high-ranking Persian Gulf country official familiar with the talks.

The source said that the Iranian delegation does not include members of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who are to sign off on details of a possible peace agreement. Therefore, the final outcome of the negotiations remains unclear.

US President Donald Trump said that representatives of the United States and Iran "had a very good day" of talks. However, he warned that Washington is ready to "hit very hard" if Iran rejects the deal once again. In turn, Tehran denies holding direct talks with Washington, saying that it is only negotiating with Oman regarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. According to a number of diplomats, the reopening of the waterway may enable a full-format dialogue between the United States and Iran.