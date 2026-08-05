India to continue modernizing its Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole fighters — Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. India is committed to further enhancing its Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole fighters, Indian Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

He added that India is actively considering the modernization of these aircraft, which it produces under Russian license. "This is a successful project. Equipped with BrahMos missiles, the aircraft has become a powerful force, and we look forward to its further improvement and modernization," Singh said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Touching upon the prospects of acquiring new versions of the Sukhoi aircraft, the defense secretary noted that this issue is not currently being considered. India’s Super Sukhoi modernization program is being implemented by the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited jointly with the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Within the program, the Su-30MKI fighter jets will be equipped with Virupaksha airborne radars, which will increase their detection range by 50%. The cockpit will be equipped with a computer and digital displays to accelerate data processing and exchange with long-range AWACS aircraft. The fighter jets will be armed with a variety of long-range missiles, including the Russian-Indian-made BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The Indian Air Force plans to upgrade 84 Su-30MKI fighters in the first phase, and nearly 200 more as the modernization program expands further. This will extend their service life until the 2050s.